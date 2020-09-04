Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Top Songs, Games And Greetings

Happy Teachers' Day Image: Here are few iconic Teachers' Day songs you can enjoy

Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Students and teachers look forward to celebrating Teachers' Day together but this year, it's unlikely that gatherings will be a wise option due to the coronavirus pandemic. Classes are also online but why should you miss out on the fun. Think out of the box and celebrate the day. You can get online and have fun. Parents can also enjoy the day with children at home. Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on September 5.

Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Songs to enjoy with your teacher

'Kholo Kholo Darwaje' : A beautiful song from one of the best films of the decade, 'Taare Zameen Par'. It is about a a teacher changing the life of an eight-year-old boy with learning problems. This song is like an anthem for Teachers' Day celebrations.

'Aye Khuda': This melodious number from the film 'Paathshaala' is a favourite on Teachers' Day. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a sensitive teacher, who tries to bond with children through music.

'Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi': This one is a funny song from the 1977 film, 'Kitaab'. It will definitely bring a smile on your teacher's face.

'Ruk Jana Nahin Tu Kahin Haar Ke': The song from the 1974 film 'Imtihan' is really motivating. It is about never giving up.

'To Sir with Love': And this is the ultimate Teachers' Day song we have grown up listening to, from James Clavell's 1967 film 'To Sir, With Love'.

Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Fun and games

Make a video wishing your teacher and WhatApp her

Draw 'World's Best Teacher' certificate for your favourite teacher and send it to her

Make 'Happy Teachers' Day' greetings cards. Click here to see 25 wishes and messages

Write and recite a nice 'Thank you' poem for your teacher

If some of you love to dance; perform for your teacher online

You can just be silly and do a funny skit mimicking your teacher - on Teachers' Day you can get away with it!

Wish you a Happy Teachers Day!