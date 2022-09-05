Happy Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Status

You can take help from these messages

"Teachers should be the best minds in the country” - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. And, to celebrate the efforts put in by the educators in shaping the future of a student, the nation observes Teachers' Day on September 5. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Many special programmes are held in schools and institutions where students dress up as their teachers and give them cards, flowers and gifts. If you are planning to make the day special for your teachers, you can take help from these messages below.

– Thank you, teachers, for making classes so enjoyable. I will always be happy to have you as a mentor in my life

– Dear teacher, thank you for always being an excellent mentor and guiding me all through. I am happy to be associated with you. Happy Teachers' Day

– I will always thank you for teaching me a subject I felt I could never understand. You always made this learning experience interesting and fun. Happy Teachers' Day

– I really admire you as a person and appreciate the efforts you put in every day at school to make a difference in your student's life. Happy Teachers' Day

– I always feel lucky to have a teacher as fantastic as you are. Wishing you a very Happy Teachers' Day

– On this occasion, I would like to thank you for your immense contribution to my life. Thank you for holding my hand and teaching me the right way to live. Happy Teachers' Day

– All the efforts and hard work you invested in bringing out the best in us can never be repaid in words. Thank you for always taking care of us all in school when we were away from home. Happy Teachers' Day

– A teacher is someone who nourishes the soul of every student with an aim to build responsible citizens and above all, good human beings. Happy Teachers' Day to all those amazing teachers

– Dear teacher, thank you for being my guiding star and showing me the light that I can follow. Happy Teachers' Day

– You may not know this but you inspire me beyond limits and I am lucky to be your student. Happy Teachers' Day