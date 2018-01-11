Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: 10 Thought-Provoking Quotes From The Spiritual Leader

Swami Vivekanada birth annivarsary is on January 12.
New Delhi: Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest spiritual leaders from India. He is seen as a key figure to have introduced Indian philosophies of vedanta and yoga to the western world and it was his speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in 1893 in Chicago that made him popular as "Messenger of Indian wisdom to the Western world". He was the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission. He was considered a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India and bringing it to the status of a major world religion in the late 19th century. His birth anniversary on January 12 is observed as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti every year.
10 Thought-Provoking Quotes From The Spiritual Leader
- Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.
- Take up an idea, devote yourself to it, struggle on in patience, and the sun will rise for you.
- This life is short, the vanities of the world are transient, but they alone live who live for others, the rest are more dead than alive.
- If I do an evil action, I must suffer for it; there is no power in this universe to stop or stay it.
- After so much austerity I have known that the highest truth is this: He is present in every being! These are all in manifold forms of him.
- There is no other God to seek for! He alone is worshipping God, who serves all beings!
- Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true.
- India is immortal if she persists in her search for God. But if she goes in for politics and social conflict, she will die.
- Be a hero. Always say, "I have no fear." Tell this to everyone-"Have no fear."
- To believe blindly is to degenerate the human soul. Be an atheist if you want, but do not believe in anything unquestioningly.