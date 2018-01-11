Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: 10 Thought-Provoking Quotes From The Spiritual Leader

Swami Vivekanada birth annivarsary is on January 12.

New Delhi: Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest spiritual leaders from India. He is seen as a key figure to have introduced Indian philosophies of vedanta and yoga to the western world and it was his speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in 1893 in Chicago that made him popular as "Messenger of Indian wisdom to the Western world". He was the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission. He was considered a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India and bringing it to the status of a major world religion in the late 19th century. His birth anniversary on January 12 is observed as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti every year.