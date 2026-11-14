Guwahati Boy, 14, Stabs Mother, Then Dies By Suicide. Family Suspects '3rd Person'

A teenager allegedly stabbed his mother at their home in Guwahati on Friday, then went out of the house and died by suicide after jumping from a building in another area of the city, police sources said on Saturday.

His mother, Chandrani Kalita, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. She has suffered critical injuries in the attack.

Family members have, however, disputed the charge that the 14-year-old boy, a student of class 9, attacked his mother and asked the police for a thorough investigation.

According to his family, the boy had returned home from school with his mother at around 2:15 pm on Friday. He stayed at home in East Jyotinagar's Haldhi Mill area of Bamunimaidam for some time before leaving at approximately 3:45 pm. What happened during those hours remains unclear.

Police sources confirmed that he later died after jumping from a building in the ABC area. The circumstances surrounding the two incidents are now under investigation.

Meanwhile, Indrani Kalita, the victim's elder sister, has raised suspicion of possible third-person involvement.

Recounting the aftermath of the attack, Indrani said she was shocked to find her sister lying inside the house in a pool of blood. According to her, Chandrani repeatedly asked, "What is my son's fault?" as family members struggled to understand what had happened.

Indrani said the family had no clear idea about what transpired between Chandrani and her son while they were alone at home.

"We suspect that there could be a third person's involvement in the entire incident. Only a proper police investigation will reveal what actually happened and uncover the truth behind this incident," she said.

The family also claimed that the boy had posted details of the incident in his school group. Police are expected to examine this aspect as part of their investigation.

Investigators are looking into the sequence of events leading to the alleged attack and the circumstances surrounding Arunabh's death. The motive behind the incident has not yet been established.

(With inputs from Jyotishman Sharma)