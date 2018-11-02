Gunmen Came In Two Groups To Attack, Says Lone Survivor Of Assam Killings

Demonstrators raised slogans and took out rallies demanding security for Bengali people in Assam.

Assailants came in two groups and carried out the attack, said the lone survivor of Thursday's indiscriminate firing by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists in Assam's Tinsukia district.

Five people of the Bengali community were shot dead by the terrorists who, according to reports, allegedly belonged to the ULFA's Paresh Baruah faction, the ULFA-Independent. But the outfit has denied its involvement in the attack.

Sahadeb Namasudra said he had a providential escape as he fell off a bridge where the gunmen had lined him up along with five others before opening fire at them.

Mr Namasudra along with two others was called out from a shop below the Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Kheronibari village on Thursday evening by three men in battle fatigue and their faces were covered with a cloth.

Three more villagers were brought to the same spot by another group of three gunmen between 7:30 pm and 8pm, Mr Namasudra said.

The second group of assailants came on motorcycles and spoke in Hindi language, he added.

The gunmen ordered all the six men to sit in a row on the bridge, Mr Namasudra said, adding that they also took away his mobile phone.

The gunmen then opened fire but Mr Namasudra, who was sitting at the edge of the bridge, fell down.

Though he was not injured, he became unconscious out of fear and nervousness, he informed.

When he regained consciousness, Mr Namasudra found one of the five men still alive. The injured man asked him to straighten his injured leg and inform his family. He also asked for water before he passed away, the survivor said.

The locals have alleged negligence by the police in providing security, adding that the nearest police outpost 200 metre away had switched off their mobile phones after the incident.

Senior police officials, visiting the area, said a similar complaint was made to them and the allegation will be investigated.

Several roads in Tinsukia district were blocked with burning tyres, while shops, markets, educational institutions and banks remained closed during the 12-hour district bandh called by All Assam Bengali Federation since 5am today.

