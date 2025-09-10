Assam Shopkeeper Dumps Garbage On Road, Civic Officials Bulldoze It Back To Him

As you sow, so shall you reap. This shopowner in Assam's Tinsukia town learnt this lesson when a heap of commercial garbage that his shop had been dumping on the road was returned to it by municipal authorities.

The incident took place Monday night at around 9:30 pm in the Daily Bazar area.

An employee of a grocery and gift item shop was seen dumping waste directly onto the road. However, it did not go unnoticed. A team of Tinsukia Municipal Board workers on their night rounds witnessed the act and confronted the employee.

Upon questioning, the employee identified his nearby shop as the source of the garbage. No fine was issued to the shop. The municipal workers took a tit-for-tat approach.

The next morning, the workers returned with a bulldozer and unloaded a heap of garbage in front of the closed shop, show a video now going viral.

They front-loaded the shop's entrance with garbage and with a shovel levelled it like a neat bed, ensuring the owner gets the message.

"The shop was a repeat offender. We appeal to everyone to keep Tinsukia town clean. It is the responsibility of everyone to maintain the town's cleanliness," said Pulak Chetai, chairman of the Tinsukia Municipal Board.