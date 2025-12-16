"Baseless, Dangerous": Himanta Sarma On Bangladesh's Remarks On Northeast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday strongly reacted to repeated remarks emerging from sections in Bangladesh suggesting the separation of Northeast India and its merger with Bangladesh, calling such notions "baseless and dangerous."

Sarma said that over the past year, statements and discussions have surfaced repeatedly in Bangladesh, hinting at attempts to detach the Northeast from India. He categorically dismissed these claims, asserting that India is a sovereign, powerful nation and such ideas are unrealistic.

"India is a very large country, a nuclear power and one of the world's strongest economies. The idea that Bangladesh can even think of separating the Northeast from India is completely misguided," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also criticised what he termed a "poor mindset" among certain sections in Bangladesh and cautioned against India extending excessive support if such rhetoric continues. He emphasised that India would not remain silent in the face of behaviour or statements that undermine its sovereignty.

Sarma added that it is important to send a clear message that India will firmly respond to any attempt to challenge its territorial integrity or provoke instability in the region.

His remarks come amid growing concern in the Northeast over geopolitical narratives and online discussions originating across the border, prompting renewed calls for vigilance and diplomatic clarity.