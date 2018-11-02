Trinamool, Bengal Groups Call Protest Over Killing Of 5 Men In Assam: Live Updates

The Army has launched a massive counter-insurgency operation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 02, 2018 09:17 IST
All the victims in the attack by ULFA-I terrorists were Bengalis, the police said.

New Delhi/ GUWAHATI: 

At least five people were killed by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam or ULFA terrorists in upper Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday evening.

Initial reports said the terrorists belonged to the the ULFA-Independent faction led by Paresh Baruah. The terrorists wore battle fatigues and randomly picked five people at gunpoint from Kherbari Bisonibari area and killed them by the bank of the Lohit river, reports said. All the victims were Bengalis, the police said.

The Army has launched a massive counter-insurgency operation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The Assam Rifles is keeping a vigil on the porous Indo-Myanmar border.

Several Bengali organisations have called for a 12-hour bandh in Tinsukia district today to protests the killings. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also said the Trinamool Congress will take out rallies across the state.

Here are the LIVE updates on the story:


Nov 02, 2018
09:17 (IST)
Nov 02, 2018
09:14 (IST)

All the victims are from Bengal, the police said. The victims have been identified as Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas, Subal Biswas and Dhananjay Namashudra, the police said.
Nov 02, 2018
09:04 (IST)
ULFA has denied role in the attack. According to reports, the attack was carried by Paresh Baruah faction of the terrorist group.
Nov 02, 2018
08:49 (IST)
Trinamool Congress said it will hold protest rallies in Kolkata, Siliguri, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Nadia and other places.
Nov 02, 2018
08:45 (IST)
Assam police chief Kuladhar Saikia and top officers rushed to the spot about 500 km from state capital Guwahati.
Nov 02, 2018
08:44 (IST)
The terrorists were in battle fatigues and randomly picked five people at gunpoint from Kherbari Bisonibari area and killed them by the bank of the Lohit river. All the victims were from Bengal.
Nov 02, 2018
08:43 (IST)
At least five people were killed by United Liberation Front of Assam or ULFA faction led by Paresh Baruah.
