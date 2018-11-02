Trinamool, Bengal Groups Call Protest Over Killing Of 5 Men In Assam: Live Updates

All the victims in the attack by ULFA-I terrorists were Bengalis, the police said.

At least five people were killed by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam or ULFA terrorists in upper Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday evening.

Initial reports said the terrorists belonged to the the ULFA-Independent faction led by Paresh Baruah. The terrorists wore battle fatigues and randomly picked five people at gunpoint from Kherbari Bisonibari area and killed them by the bank of the Lohit river, reports said. All the victims were Bengalis, the police said.

The Army has launched a massive counter-insurgency operation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The Assam Rifles is keeping a vigil on the porous Indo-Myanmar border.

Several Bengali organisations have called for a 12-hour bandh in Tinsukia district today to protests the killings. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also said the Trinamool Congress will take out rallies across the state.

