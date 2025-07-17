Ex-Leader Of Banned Militant Group, AAP, Congress Leaders Join BJP In Assam

In a significant development ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, over 50 leaders from various political parties and socio-cultural organisations joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today. The joining event was held at the party's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in Guwahati.

Among them, the most significant new members are Manoj Rabha, better known as Drishti Rajkhowa, a former deputy commander-in-chief of the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent).

Manoj Dhanowar, the former President of Aam (AAP) in Assam and a candidate from AAP in the 2021 election. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Mr Dhanowar contested against Sarbananda Sonowal on an AAP ticket.

The induction of these leaders is seen as a significant boost for the BJP's grassroots network in the state.

Speaking to the media, Assam BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia said, "Most of those who joined today come from Congress and other regional parties. They share a common vision - under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's indigenous identity must be protected. The people must feel secure, and our land and markets must remain in our hands. Those joining us today have pledged to serve the people and the motherland."