24 Women, 3 Minors Rescued From Human Traffickers In Assam

Twenty-four women and three minor girls were rescued from a human trafficking racket in Assam's Tinsukia. Four people suspected of orchestrating the racket have been detained.

The operation, conducted jointly by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), occurred during a routine inspection on Vivek Express at the Tinsukia railway station.

Officials questioned passengers in coach S-1 and discovered the girls were being transported to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, under the pretext of job placements offered by an agency called Rathinam Arumugan Research & Educational Foundation, based in Coimbatore with a branch office in Tinsukia.

Verification, carried out with assistance from local police and Child Helpline, revealed discrepancies in the travel documents. Of the 27 listed as placement candidates, only one had valid documentation, raising concerns that the remaining 26 were victims of trafficking.

Forged documents were allegedly used to facilitate their transport. Following the findings, the RPF lodged a formal complaint with the GRP, leading to the detention of four suspects -- both men and women -- for questioning.

The rescued girls are receiving support from local authorities and child welfare organisations as efforts continue to ensure their safety and reunite them with their families.