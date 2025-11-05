Girl Kidnapped, Gang-Raped While Returning From School In Assam

A girl was allegedly raped by three individuals in Assam's Tinsukia district, an incident that has sparked local outrage and a demand for immediate arrests.

The alleged crime took place on Monday afternoon when the girl was returning home from school.

According to reports, the victim was on her way home at approximately 3:00 pm when she was kidnapped by three people. They reportedly took her to a tea garden area. The girl was later found unconscious in the tea garden.

"The victim was returning from her school around 3:00 pm. Three youths riding a motorcycle kidnapped the girl, took her to a tea garden area, and allegedly raped her," said a relative of the victim. "We found the girl in the tea garden, and her condition was very bad. We took her to Bordubi police station, and she was then transferred to a hospital for treatment."

The villagers and relatives of the victim gathered at the Bordubi police station seeking justice for the victim.

Assam Police sources have confirmed the incident of alleged rape and an FIR has been filed by the victim's family at the Bordubi police station. While the investigation is ongoing, police have yet to make any arrests.