Private University Student From Tripura Alleges Rape In Assam, 2 Accused From Manipur Detained: Police

Two students of a private university in Assam have been detained after a girl student alleged she was raped, a senior police officer told reporters today.

The incident allegedly happened on September 13 night in Panikhaiti, 55 km from Guwahati.

The matter was reported to the police only on Tuesday and a case was filed immediately, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Amitabh Basumatary told reporters.

"During investigation, it was revealed that on the 13th night, one girl and five boy students had a party. The girl went to her room and she was under intoxication. And when she got up in the morning, she realised that she was raped by one of her male friends," Mr Basumatary said.

"We identified the culprits and arrested two of them. Since they are minors, they have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Kamrup Metro," DCP said.

"I don't want to reveal much information which you already know. The investigation is going on and we have already arrested the accused. They are minors, so we are not revealing their identities," Mr Basumatary added.

The private university has suspended the five students, all from neighbouring Manipur.

The matter was reported to the police only on Tuesday, DCP (Central) Amitabh Basumatary told reporters

In a notification about the suspension, the private university's registrar named all the five students, including the two minors who the DCP said have been sent to the JJB.

The girl is reportedly from Tripura, according to a post on X by Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma.

"A girl from tripura was allegedly raped in Guwahati. I have spoken to the victim and offered all help to her. I appeal to everyone to not speculate and ensure that the identity of the girl is not revealed. We will ensure justice is given to the victim," Mr Debbarma said.

A girl from tripura was allegedly raped in Guwahati . I have spoken to the victim and offered all help to her.I appeal to everyone to not speculate and ensure that the identity of the girl is not revealed. We will ensure justice is given to the victim . — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) September 17, 2025

Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 bans revealing the identity of minors in conflict with the law with some exceptions, while Section 72 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 makes disclosure of identity of rape and sexual assault survivors punishable with jail term up to two years.