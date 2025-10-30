PM Modi To Open New Airport Terminal In Assam, Dedicate Key Development Projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state for two days beginning December 20, to inaugurate and dedicate a series of major development projects.

Addressing a Facebook Live session, Sarma said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new terminal building of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on December 20. Built at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore, the new terminal will be dedicated to the nation. PM Modi will also unveil an 80-foot statue of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi at the airport premises.

"The new terminal has been designed in a way that everyone will appreciate. It has been given a completely new look. We have also decided to construct an elevated corridor on the airport road to beautify and improve connectivity between the airport and Jalukbari," the Chief Minister said.

After the airport inauguration, the Prime Minister will interact with party workers at the BJP state office in Guwahati.

On December 21, PM Modi will visit the river terminal on the Brahmaputra in Guwahati around 8 am, from where he will board the Charaideo vessel and participate in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme with around 25-30 students, Sarma said.

The Prime Minister will also pay homage to the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement at Swahid Smarak in Boragaon. Later the same day, he will travel to Dibrugarh to lay the foundation stone of the Namrup-IV Ammonia-Urea project.

The brownfield ammonia-urea complex will be set up at the existing premises of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited with an estimated investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

"Following the foundation stone laying, a new phase of industrialisation will begin in Assam. The Namrup-IV plant will produce 12 lakh metric tonnes of urea annually, which will meet domestic demand and also be exported," Sarma added.

