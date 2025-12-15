"Sonia Gandhi Must Say Sorry": BJP On Congress Workers' 'PM Modi's Grave' Slogans

A massive row has erupted after derogatory slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi were raised at a Congress rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi apologise.

A group led by Manju Lata Meena, Jaipur women's Congress district president, was heard raising a 'kabar' (grave) slogan against PM Modi during a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally that was held to raise the Opposition's 'vote theft' charges against the BJP on Sunday.

When asked about her remark by reporters later, she defended her comment, saying she was only showing the public anger which exists regarding vote theft.

"He (PM Modi) doesn't talk about employment, youth, women, or farmers. He distracts from the issues," she said.

Her comment, however, triggered a row, with Union Minister JP Nadda demanding that the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, and the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, should say sorry.

"The slogan raised against PM Modi in a Congress rally yesterday is proof of the party's true thinking and mentality. Wishing for the death of the country's prime minister is extremely reprehensible," Nadda said while speaking in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"For this indecent language, the Leader of the Opposition and Sonia Gandhi, who is sitting here, should apologise to the country," he said.

कल कांग्रेस पार्टी की एक रैली में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के ख़िलाफ़ लगाया गया नारा कांग्रेस पार्टी की असली सोच और मानसिकता का प्रमाण है।



देश के प्रधानमंत्री जी की मृत्यु की कामना करना अत्यंत निंदनीय है। इस अमर्यादित भाषा के लिए सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी देश… pic.twitter.com/EEmuNuQDam — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 15, 2025

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also sought an apology from Kharge, who is the Congress president, and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who held a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi on Sunday.

"They (Kharge and Gandhi) should tender the apology on the floor of both Houses of Parliament. It is most unfortunate and tragic that Congress workers openly declared to dig the grave of Prime Minister Modi," Rijiju, the parliamentary affairs minister, told a press conference.

He said the workers and leaders of the Congress and the BJP are political rivals, not enemies.

#WatchLive



Addressing a Press Conference in New Delhi.https://t.co/Nq0fqsOP8I — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 15, 2025

"We oppose each other differently. We never think of killing each other, nor do we talk about that. What kind of mentality is this? What kind of practice is this where some people are threatening to kill political rivals openly?" he said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said their rally has "rattled" BJP leaders.

"They were not able to sleep yesterday," he told NDTV when asked about Nadda seeking Gandhi's apology.

Congress' Allies Distance From Remarks

Congress' allies, the Samajwadi Party and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), distanced themselves from the remark.

"We might have political differences, but we should restrain our words while speaking about those sitting on constitutional posts," Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai said.

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said it was "not right" to raise such slogans.

"No matter what, he (Narendra Modi) is the Prime Minister," he added.