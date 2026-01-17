GRAP-4 Enforced In Delhi, Nearby Areas As AQI Crosses 400

The strictest pollution curbs under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) have been reimposed in Delhi-NCR as the AQI began inching towards 450, or the "Severe+" category, on Saturday.

In a notification, the Commission for Air Quality Management, which has been charged with taking steps to tackle pollution in Delhi and neighbouring states, noted that the AQI in Delhi was at 400 at 4 pm and rose to 428 four hours later "owing to western disturbance, highly unfavourable weather/ meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants."

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure," the CAQM said.

Under GRAP, the air quality is categorised into four stages: Poor (AQI 201-300), Very Poor (AQI 301-400), Severe (AQI 401-450) and Severe+ (AQI above 450).

Restrictions

A new restriction introduced under GRAP-4 in December 2025 was a ban on vehicles entering Delhi that are not BS-VI compliant (including those running on petrol) and do not have a Delhi registration. This will be in force again.

Entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi will also be banned. Exceptions are made for trucks carrying essential goods or services, or those running on cleaner fuels such as LNG, CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel.

All construction and demolition activities are completely halted under GRAP-4, including public projects like highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, and pipelines.

To protect vulnerable groups, state governments in NCR and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) may shift physical classes for students in classes VI to IX and XI to online mode, though classes X and XII are often exempted to minimise disruption to board exam preparations.

Public, municipal, and private offices are recommended to operate with at least 50% staff working from home, and staggered timings may be introduced to reduce peak-hour traffic.

As discretionary emergency measures, state governments have the authority to consider further steps such as closing colleges and educational institutions, suspending non-emergency commercial activities, or implementing odd-even vehicle rationing schemes. The central government may also decide on work-from-home policies for its employees.