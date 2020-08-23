'Minimum Physical Contact': Government SOPs For Resuming Media Production

Thermal screening at entry points, manadatory use of face covers/masks and physical distancing of six feet are part of the new guidelines released by the government today for resuming work in the media production industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry, Union Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said as he released the guidelines today.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other work places and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipments among others. Barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks.

Today @MIB_India have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry. pic.twitter.com/UU0NbqONeO - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

"'Contact Minimisation' is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hair stylists and make-up artists among others," he added.

The government has also advised the use of Arogya setu app in the SOP released for the entertainment industry.

Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has affected over 30 lakh people in the country.