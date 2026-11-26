In another shocking incident raising concerns over children's safety in public spaces in the national capital, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man inside a park in northwest Delhi.

The accused has been arrested.

According to Delhi Police, the incident reportedly took place on Tuesday when the accused allegedly dragged the minor girl to a secluded spot in the park and sexually assaulted her.

Some locals heard the girl's cries for help and rushed to the spot. They allegedly caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Sources further claimed that the accused was thrashed by members of the public before being handed over to the police.

The North West district police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other applicable provisions of the law.

Police sources claimed that the accused was allegedly involved in a similar case earlier and had recently been released from jail. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and the accused's alleged previous involvement in a POCSO case.

The incident has once again brought the safety of children in public spaces in Delhi into focus. It has also revived memories of the horrific gang rape of a 17-year-old girl inside Aastha Kunj Park in south Delhi in September.

In that case, the teenager had visited Kalkaji Temple with her 17-year-old male friend on the evening of September 21. The two later went to Aastha Kunj Park, where they were reportedly sitting in a relatively secluded area when three men allegedly approached them while posing as policemen.

Within hours of the incident, Delhi Police arrested three accused, identified as Asif (30), Hemant Singh (31), and Mukesh Singh (24). One of them was injured in a police encounter, while the other two were apprehended from their residence.

According to the police investigation, the three accused knew each other and were familiar with the Aastha Kunj Park area.

Asif, who worked as an onion wholesaler at Okhla Mandi, lived near the park and frequently visited the area. He was married and had a 13-year-old daughter. Police were also examining allegations that he had previously been seen carrying a knife and harassing couples in the park.

The latest incident has once again highlighted concerns over the security of vulnerable people, particularly children and women, in public spaces across the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)