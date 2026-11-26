Delhi Police have arrested a man identified as Ayan and two women, Sakshi and Mansi, in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 22-year-old woman in east Delhi's Preet Vihar. The two women accused have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a court, while Ayan is currently on police remand and is being questioned.

According to the police investigation, the victim and the two arrested women, Sakshi and Mansi, were working on Monday night. After finishing work, the three women reached the house of another accused, Manisha, at around 2:30 am.

They later left the house and reached a meeting point, where they met some of their other associates. Subsequently, the victim, Sakshi, Mansi and the other people went to a cafe in Preet Vihar.

The cafe was closed at the time, but one of the people present had the keys. They unlocked the cafe and resumed the party. The group consumed alcohol there before stepping outside after some time.

The victim has alleged that two men present at the cafe sexually assaulted her, while the involvement of other associates has also emerged in the case.

Based on the victim's complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections, including gangrape, and arrested Ayan, Sakshi and Mansi.

While the two women have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody, Ayan remains on police remand as investigators question him about the incident.

The investigation has further revealed that five people linked to the case work at an establishment where the victim and the two women were employed, while two others are involved in supplying flavoured hookah to clubs and organising events.

Police are currently searching for the accused, who is still on the run. They are also investigating the roles of all those who attended the party and reconstructing the sequence of events leading to the alleged crime.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)