The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) at south Delhi's Saket police station over an alleged objectionable video involving remarks against women from Bihar and the religious and cultural traditions associated with Chhath Puja.

The FIR was registered after a complaint against the stand-up comedy event, which named performer Yash Maheshwari.

The complaint alleged that objectionable remarks were made during a programme held at the Saket-based comedy club on October 24.

The complainant has sought examination of video recordings, social media posts and other digital evidence.

The FIR, which does not mention the comedian's name, has been registered under Sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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