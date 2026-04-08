Food Regulator Data Leak: FIR Targets 'Insider' And Not The Media

Social media users and alleged whistleblowers are facing scrutiny following a data leak at the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Government sources told NDTV that the recent FIR linked to the incident is aimed at identifying an 'insider' responsible for leaking confidential inquiry documents, and not at silencing the media.

The case, registered by the Delhi Police against unnamed persons, seeks to trace the origin of sensitive documents related to an ongoing internal probe. Top sources told NDTV: "The leak of the confidential inquiry document is a criminal breach of trust. The culprit is within FSSAI, and the Delhi Police investigation is to find the source of the leak."

The documents in question pertain to an internal inquiry into appointments made in 2021 across multiple levels, including director, joint director and deputy director posts. Complaints over these recruitments surfaced in 2025, prompting FSSAI to initiate a suo motu inquiry in December. Officials said the probe is still underway and the final report has not yet been submitted.

Investigators suspect that portions of the ongoing inquiry were leaked from within the organisation and circulated on online platforms, raising concerns about a breach of confidentiality during a live investigation.

Officials told NDTV that the police action is focused on safeguarding the credibility of the inquiry process. According to sources familiar with the matter, "such leaks could jeopardise the investigation by alerting potential wrongdoers before findings are finalised and action is taken."

FIR Names Social Media Handles

The FIR was registered at the IP Estate Police Station following a complaint on 24 March by FSSAI official Dr Sanjay Kumar. It names several social media accounts, including @khurpenchh, @YTKDIndia, @gemsofbabus_, @IamTheStory_, and @NalinisKitchen.

According to the complaint, these users were part of a "highly coordinated" campaign to circulate "misleading content" and "confidential internal documents", while also criticising the regulator over an alleged lack of monitoring.

Police said action was initiated after detecting the dissemination of inquiry-related material on online platforms. Investigators have also indicated that some of the circulated documents may have been "manipulated" and were originally classified as "highly confidential". Police have invoked provisions under Section 94 and issued summons to the account holders, asking them to produce relevant documents as part of the probe.

Government sources reiterated that the FIR is not directed at any journalist or media organisation, but at identifying those responsible for unauthorised access and circulation of sensitive internal records.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to the Health Ministry, FSSAI and Delhi Police. The notice follows a complaint alleging that action was taken against whistleblowers who raised concerns about alleged wrongdoing in the public interest. The rights panel has sought an action taken report within two weeks.