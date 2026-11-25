A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a co-passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday when the accused, Roshan Martin, a native of Vyttila here, allegedly attacked Yusuf, a Thrissur resident, onboard the flight (6E1404).

According to Nedumbassery police, Martin allegedly punched Yusuf in the face, breaking his spectacles and causing an injury near his right eye.

He also allegedly removed his belt and tightened it around Yusuf's neck during the altercation, police said.

As per the FIR, the accused was seated in seat 30D, while Yusuf was in seat 31B when the incident occurred.

Based on a complaint, police arrested Martin and registered a case against him under Sections 115(2) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 115(2) deals with voluntarily causing hurt, while Section 118(1) pertains to voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, police added.

Police said they would record the complainant's statement soon and take further action based on it.

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