An IndiGo flight operating on the Bengaluru sector from Mangaluru aborted its take-off on Monday due to a technical issue. The aircraft, carrying 229 passengers and seven crew members, subsequently returned to the bay, an IndiGo spokesperson stated.

According to a statement by the IndiGo spokesperson, a technical issue was detected shortly before takeoff on IndiGo flight 6E 388 operating from Mangaluru to Bengaluru on November 16. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots returned the aircraft to the parking bay for necessary checks.

The aircraft will return to service after required maintenance and clearances. The relevant authorities were promptly informed.

"Customers were safely deplaned, and our teams did their best to minimise inconvenience by offering meals and refreshments. A replacement aircraft was arranged to operate the flight. We also offered alternate connections, hotel accommodation, and full refunds to customers who opted for it, as applicable. We thank our customers for their patience and cooperation. As always, the safety of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us," the airline's spokesperson stated.

Earlier on Sunday, an IndiGo flight operating from Pune to Guwahati returned to Pune Airport and landed safely after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after take-off.

All 192 people on board, including passengers and crew members, were safe, and no injuries were reported, the Airport Director said.

According to the statement issued by the Pune Airport Director, flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported a technical issue shortly after take-off. The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear had failed to retract and remained in the extended position.

Following the information, Pune Airport authorities coordinated with ATC, IndiGo and other concerned agencies. The Indian Air Force (IAF) declared a Full Emergency, following which emergency response procedures were activated. Fire services, ambulances and other emergency teams were placed on high alert.

To facilitate a visual assessment of the landing gear, the aircraft conducted a low pass over the runway before returning for landing. It subsequently landed safely at Pune Airport at 9:04 am.

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