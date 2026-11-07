'Ignore, See Consequences': IndiGo Flight Returns To Bengaluru After Hijack Threat Note Found In Toilet

A Bengaluru-Lucknow IndiGo flight was forced to return to the Kempegowda International Airport after a handwritten note threatening a hijacking was found inside the aircraft's toilet. The flight, 6E451, which took off from Bengaluru at 5:50 pm with 178 passengers on board, was mid-air when a passenger spotted the note in the toilet. It read, "This plane is going to get hijacked exactly at 06:30. Ignore and see the consequences."

The passenger alerted the crew; the pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) and returned the aircraft to Bengaluru as a precautionary measure.

After landing, all passengers were deboarded, and security personnel conducted thorough checks of the aircraft. Police also questioned passengers as investigators suspected that the note may have been planted by someone onboard, sources told NDTV.

The flight was to take off again only after security clearances, as per the latest update.

IndiGo issued a press statement that read, "In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately and the pilots decided to return to origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol... We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates."

A full emergency was declared at the airport (Terminal 1) in Bengaluru due to the hijack scare.