Two contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat and a hammer by two men following a minor collision between their motorcycle and a car near Sarai Kale Khan flyover here on Wednesday, police said.

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms, purportedly showing one of the car occupants fighting with the motorcycle riders and assaulting them.

In one of the videos, a victim can be seen with blood oozing from his head. Despite his injuries, he is seen speaking to people present at the spot and asking whether anyone had captured the registration number of the offending vehicle, apparently trying to ensure that the car could be identified.

"According to preliminary information, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when Vikram (39) and Arun (22), both contractual employees in the Medical Records Section of Safdarjung Hospital, were returning home after duty on their Apache motorcycle," police said in a statement.

The motorcycle allegedly came in contact with a white Hyundai Creta (SUV) near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover. Following the collision, two occupants of the car got out of the vehicle and entered into an argument with the motorcycle riders, which soon escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

The accused attacked both men with a baseball bat and a hammer, repeatedly striking them on their heads and leaving them injured.

Police said that a PCR call was received at 4.10 pm regarding a quarrel and assault at the spot. Following the call, multiple teams rushed to the spot, and both the injured men were rushed to the Trauma Centre for treatment.

Vikram (39) resides in Shastri Nagar in Ghaziabad, while Arun (22) lives in Govindpuram in Ghaziabad, police said. The identity and whereabouts of the two occupants of the Creta are being ascertained, and efforts are underway to trace them.

In the viral video, Vikram can be heard alleging that the accused had snatched their mobile phone and some cash.

Police said that an FIR is being registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 309 (robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The exact sequence of events, the individual roles of the accused and the nature of injuries are being verified as part of the investigation, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)