A traffic policeman on duty was hit by a Thar SUV and dragged on its bonnet for several feet in Maharashtra's Baramati. The policeman was injured in his hand and leg.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, shows the policeman Dattatray Bhosale on patrol when he and other policemen stopped a black Thar SUV to click a photo of its illegal fancy number plate.

The police needed to do that as evidence in order to issue a fine. CCTV footage shows Bhosale standing in front of the Thar to click a photo and generate an e-challan.

Suddenly, the Thar driver accelerated and dragged him on the bonnet for some 50 feet.

He lost grip and fell on the road, narrowly missing the tyres of the large vehicle that has come to be synonymous with road rage in the hands of irresponsible drivers.

A police case has been filed and teams are looking for the driver who is on the run.