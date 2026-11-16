Video: Men Dance On Roof Of Thar As Ambulances Wait In UP's Hapur

A video showing a group of young men dancing on the roof of a Thar SUV while blocking the path of two ambulances is doing to rounds on social media. The incident took place in Bachhrauta village in the Babugarh area of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. The video shows the men parking their Thar in the middle of the road and climbing onto its roof to dance. Two ambulances can be seen approaching from behind, with their sirens blaring, but the SUV occupants refuse to make way.

One of the ambulances was carrying a patient. Despite the repeated sirens, the men continue dancing on the vehicle, holding up the ambulances and disrupting traffic.

The video has triggered reactions on social media, with users questioning the men's behaviour and the disregard for patients who may need urgent medical attention.

Earlier this month, a man was detained in Surat after a video surfaced online showing him driving Thar with one hand while shooting firecrackers into the sky on Diwali night.

According to police, the dangerous stunt posed an immediate threat to passing motorists and two-wheelers. They said a single mistake could have easily resulted in a major accident.

A few months ago, a driver in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was detained after allegedly attempting to flee a petrol station without payment, leading to a dramatic chase that ended with a motorcycle being dragged for several kilometres along a major highway.

The incident unfolded at a fuel station in the Dhum Manikpur area. The driver, identified as Harsh, 22, from Sikandrabad, reportedly filled his black Mahindra Thar SUV with diesel. When it came time to pay, he claimed he would settle the bill online but instead drove off without completing the transaction.