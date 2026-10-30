'Deeply Distressing': J&K Minister On Ambulance Restrictions Due To Convoys

Jammu and Kashmir health minister Sakina Itoo has expressed concerns over ambulances being stuck due to movement of security forces' convoys through the valley.

As civilian traffic often comes to a standstill when security forces' convoys move through the Valley, the J&K Health Minister has expressed serious concern over ambulances being caught in security restrictions.

Itoo said that she was deeply distressed to see ambulances stranded and students missing classes due to security protocol during the convoy movement of security forces along the Kashmir Highway.

Itoo has urged the security authorities to ensure that "security and compassion must go hand in hand''.

"While travelling frequently on the Srinagar-Anantnag-Kulgam-Qazigund National Highway, it is deeply distressing to see ambulances stranded, students missing classes and ordinary citizens waiting 15-30 minutes, sometimes even hours, for convoy movement. What fault have our people committed to endure such hardships," Itoo asked.

The minister has appealed to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and security officials to take measures to ensure uninterrupted passage for ambulances and minimise public inconvenience.

"I earnestly appeal to @OfficeOfLGJandK and @manojsinha_Sb and the concerned authorities to explore practical traffic management measures that uphold essential security protocols while ensuring uninterrupted passage for ambulances and minimising public inconvenience," he said in a social media post.

In Jammu and Kashmir, security and law and order come directly under the Union Home Ministry and J&K Lt governor after the region was stripped of its statehood in August 2019.

The restrictions on civilian traffic during security convoy movement were imposed after the deadly Pulwama terrorist attack on a CRPF bus in February 2019.

Since then, no civilian traffic is allowed during security convoy movement. Ambulances, school buses and other essential services are often caught in these restrictions.

Itoo said while the security is paramount, so is the well-being of our people. "Security and compassion must go hand in hand. Let governance be reflected not just in policies, but in the everyday lives of citizens through dignity, sensitivity and meaningful relief," she said.

In April 2019, authorities introduced designated convoy days on NH-44, restricting civilian movement for several hours on specified days. While the blanket restrictions were eventually withdrawn after an uproar over hardships to people, regulating civilian traffic during convoy movement continued.

All the vehicles are frequently stopped as soon as security convoys move through the road. It often disrupts travel along the Srinagar-Jammu highway, particularly from Qazigund to Srinagar.

Officials say ambulances are not stopped during convoy movements but acknowledge that civilian traffic is regulated during convoy movements. In 2024, the Government told Lok Sabha that civilian traffic is temporarily regulated at various locations during security-force convoy movements. The Government has said that the Army gives ambulances priority, while regulation of civilian traffic falls under the civil administration and the J&K Police.