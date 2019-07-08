Security Forces' Convoys Not Allowed On Srinagar-Jammu Highway Today

Security forces convoys will not be allowed from both sides of the highway: Police (File)

The convoys of security forces will not be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway today, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

While the spokesman gave no reason for the move, it is believed that the decision was taken in view of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani today.

"No security forces convoys shall be allowed from both sides of the highway on Monday," the police spokesman said.

Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016, in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

