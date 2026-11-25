A traffic constable on duty in Pune's Baramati was allegedly hit by a black Thar and dragged on its bonnet at Samyak Chowk before the driver drove away.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Constable Dattatray Bhosale of the Baramati Traffic Branch was on patrol with his colleagues when they stopped the SUV, which had a fancy number plate and was travelling from Bhigwan Chowk towards Pencil Chowk.

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Bhosale was standing in front of the vehicle, photographing it on his device so that an e-challan could be issued, when the driver allegedly accelerated towards him and dragged him on the bonnet for 40 to 50 feet.

He eventually lost his grip and was thrown onto the road, injuring his hand and leg.

A complaint has been registered at the Baramati City Police Station, and police are tracing the driver, who is on the run.