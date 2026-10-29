Will Appeal Against Judge's Bail: Kerala Minister On Mercedes Hit-And-Run

The Kerala police will approach a higher court and try to cancel the anticipatory bail given to the judge in the Mercedes Benz hit and ruin case. Attempts are also being made to cancel the bail of his minor son who was driving the vehicle, Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala said today. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Shiv Aroor, Chennithala said: "As far as I am concerned, the government is concerned, we are totally with the (victim's) family, and we will fight to the last".

"The judiciary is not in my hands. I cannot interfere in their activities. But the prosecution itself also is very seriously taken up this issue in the court, and we will fight for the justice to the family," he added.

Read: "Judge Spent Hours At Crime Scene," Claims Kochi Mercedes Crash Victim's Daughter

Chennithala also slammed the judge and the state police who initially handled the case, saying the behavior of the judge "cannot be justified at any cost". As for the police, he said: "As a Home Minister of Kerala, when I heard about this incident, I inquired about the FIR, and the way they acted upon, that is why I criticise the police who are in charge of this at the police station in Ernakulam".

The hit-and-run occurred early on Sunday when Jayabalakrishnan, 55, a resident of South Chittoor in Cheranalloor. He died on the spot. The car was registered in the name of the judge and was allegedly being driven by his 17-year-old son.

Victim Jayabalakrishnan (in pink shirt) with his family

The judge, who serves in the District and Sessions court in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, has been accused under Motor Vehicles Act where a minor driver's guardian is culpable.

He, however, secured anticipatory bail from the court, arguing that his son took out the car without his knowledge. He has also claimed that his son has learnt driving only through YouTube videos. The teen's social media account, which was later cleaned up, however, had videos showing him driving at high speed.

While granting bail to the judge, the Kerala High Court said: "What was the need to interrogate him for four hours and now for further interrogation?"

"Why is his arrest required? He is a judicial officer. He will co-operate with the investigation," the court had further said.

Read: 'He Was Questioned For 4 Hours': Kerala Judge Gets Pre-Arrest Bail In Mercedes Crash Case

The victim's family has alleged that the judge and his son were being given preferential treatment because he is in a position of power.

Chennithala said today that he agrees with the family and has already criticised the Kerala high court judgment allowing anticipatory bail in the assembly.

Slamming the shameful behaviour of the judge, he said, "I assure the family through the NDTV, definitely we are going to take up this case in the higher court... The police are very serious, and we have taken all precautions, and we will try to give them justice".

The Kerala government has already transferred the police chief of Kochi and action is also being taken against the policemen who were allegedly complicit in evidence tampering.