Gujarat BJP MLA's Nephew Arrested 40 Hours After Range Rover Killed Biker

The nephew of a BJP MLA in Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly killing one person and injuring another in a road accident while driving his Range Rover. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Harshbhai Purbia who was riding pillion on the Rapido bike that the Range Rover hit. The Rapido driver was also seriously injured in the accident.

The accused, Raghavendra Kushwaha, is the nephew of Bapunagar MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha. The 35-year-old is reportedly involved in the real estate business.

His speeding Range Rover allegedly rammed into a Rapido motorcycle near Shilaj Circle in Ahmedabad early on Wednesday morning, killing the 35-year-old pillion passenger.

The accused was reportedly returning with four friends after partying through the night in the Kalol area of Gandhinagar when the accident took place around 7 am.

Victim Harshbhai Purbia

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

The Ahmedabad rural police have faced allegations of shielding the accused by failing to conduct a medical examination after the accident and granting him bail at the police station.

Raghavendra was arrested by the Bopal Police more than 40 hours after the accident.

According to the police, the accused and his friends fled the spot in their Range Rover immediately after the crash.

Investigators scanned CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding areas to trace the vehicle's movements. Using the SUV's registration number captured during the investigation, police tracked down the vehicle and identified Raghavendra Kushwaha as the alleged driver at the time of the accident.

Raghavendra, who is now in custody, has claimed that he fled the spot out of fear. He has also denied being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.