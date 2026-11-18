Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Latief Bhat has been trapped after a fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday morning.

The security forces also video-called Bhat, who was behind an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force checkpoint on November 11, and asked him to surrender.

"We are with you," an officer was heard telling Bhat.

He, however, refused to surrender and said, "God is on his side."

Fresh firing was reported before dawn as security forces intensified the operation in multiple villages in Kulgam.

Latief's accomplice, Umar Nisar Dar, was killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday.

The police on Tuesday released CCTV footage showing Dar and Bhat carrying out recce before they attacked a CRPF checkpoint on November 11, injuring three personnel.

Since then, a large-scale search and cordon operation is underway in the area, and more than 500 people have reportedly been detained for questioning.

According to police, investigations into the November 11 attack have revealed that Dar, a local resident, had allegedly conducted recce of multiple locations alongside Bhat before carrying out the attack.

"On November 10, Umar Nisar Dar, along with LeT Commander Latief Bhat, conducted reconnaissance at multiple locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, with the objective of identifying potential targets and planning attacks against security forces," a police officer said.

The officer said that on November 11, Dar and Bhat carried out an attack on a CRPF Naka at Akhran and fled the scene.

Police later identified the two after examining and analysing CCTV footage.

"The footage documented their movements during the reconnaissance conducted on November 10 and their subsequent movements while fleeing after the attack on the CRPF Naka at Akhran," the officer said.

The family of Dar had also lodged a missing report at a police station in Kulgam after he went missing.

"During the course of the investigation, it was established that Dar had been providing shelter and logistical assistance to Bhat for the past five to six months," the officer said.

According to police, Latief Bhat, a local terror recruit, was also involved in a terror attack on police on July 22 in Anantnag, in which a policeman was killed in action.

He was also likely behind the killings of two migrant workers in Kulgam on August 1.