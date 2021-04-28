5 Dead After Consuming Country-Made Liquor In UP's Hathras: Cops

A person has been arrested and an investigation into the case is underway, police said.(Representational)

Five persons died after allegedly consuming country-made liquor in Nagla Singhi village of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, an official said.

One person has been arrested in connection with this matter, informed Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal.

Speaking to the media, Mr Jaiswal said, "Out of five, one died at a hospital while another was cremated by his relatives last night. Three bodies were sent for postmortem. However, the cause of death is unclear. Their viscera have been preserved by the doctors."

A person has been arrested and an investigation into the case is underway, he further informed.

Moreover, two police officers, who were on duty in the area, have been suspended for their negligence.