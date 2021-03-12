File Case Against Kangana Ranaut On Copyright Complaint: Bombay Court To Police

The police are in the process of registering an FIR against Kangana Ranaut in the case

A Mumbai court has asked the city police to register an offence against actor Kangana Ranaut after the author of "Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir" accused her of copyright violation, an official said on Friday.

Ashish Kaul, the author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir, which has been translated into Hindi as "Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda", has accused Kangana Ranaut of copyright infringement.

Mr Kaul said he has the exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda who was the Princess of Lohar (Poonch), now in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Queen of Kashmir.

"Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor turned-social activist?" he added.

The Khar police are in the process of registering an FIR in the case, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

