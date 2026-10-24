"Sedition": BJP Slams Farooq Abdullah For Remarks On Kashmiris, Pakistan

The BJP has torn into veteran politician Farooq Abdullah and described the former chief minister's controversial remark on Kashmiris as "seditious" and "pro-Pakistan."

Abdullah, who heads the ruling National Conference (NC) party in Jammu and Kashmir, had said that the Indian government's intentions towards Kashmiris are not right and credited Pakistan's diplomatic efforts for helping their voices to be heard globally.

The BJP quickly jumped into action and labelled his remarks as being in favour of Pakistan and unfortunate. Some leaders even demanded a case of sedition to be registered against Abdullah.

India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and indivisible part of the country and accuses Pakistan of trying to push terrorism and cause unrest in the Union territory.

What Farooq Abdullah Said

Speaking at a workers' convention in Baramullah earlier in the day, Farooq Abdullah claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir still have an identity because Pakistan is raising the Kashmiris' issue at various international forums.

"They (the Indian state) are silent today due to pressure from the world. Our neighbour goes everywhere and says that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. They are protecting us. Otherwise, their (India's) intentions are not right," the octogenarian leader said in Hindi.

Farooq Abdullah's son, Omar Abdullah, who has been the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir since 2024, is yet to comment on his father's remark.

BJP Says Look Across Border

Several BJP leaders criticised Abdullah's remark as seditious and ignorant of Pakistan's terror activities.

The BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh suggested that the veteran Kashmiri politician "look across the border" and see the plight of Kashmiris on the other side. "Kashmir is doing well here because Article 370 was abrogated and Kashmir was fully integrated with India. That's why two crore tourists visit Kashmir (every year). That's why Kashmir is doing economically well," Singh told news agency IANS.

The BJP's national council member Yamini Sharma also accused Abdullah of echoing Pakistan's narrative. "Farooq Abdullah's statement on Jammu and Kashmir deeply insults the Indian Constitution and the patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir. Everyone knows that thousands of people lost their lives in the valley due to cross-border terrorism. The National Conference has become a mouthpiece for Pakistan," she said.

Condemning Abdullah's remark as anti-India and pro-Pakistan, BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi said it amounts to sedition. "Those speaking against the nation must face the sedition case. The world knows that Pakistan is behind the spread of terrorism and bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, such remarks made in favour of Pakistan are condemnable. Farooq Abdullah must apologise for it," he added.