EU Envoy Highlights Northeast's Role In Trade Pact During Assam Visit

Ambassador of the European Union to India, Jean-Eric Paquet, visited Assam and highlighted how the state and the Northeast would play a key role in the India-EU trade agreement.

During the visit, European leadership highlighted upcoming economic ties, regional cooperation, and exciting new ventures.

Collaboration between Assam and the European Union is already bearing fruit, notably through the "Blue Valley" initiative. The project focuses on European investments in perfumes, fragrances, and Ayurveda, leveraging Assam's rich agricultural and traditional assets, including tea, agarwood, and botanical resources, to establish the region as a premier global hub.

The event saw discussions on various aspects of strengthening the state's startup ecosystem as well as forging partnerships with various institutions and investors in the EU.

Special emphasis was laid on taking the innovative ideas of the youth of Assam to the international level.

As regional facilitation and research infrastructure continue to grow, stakeholders anticipate a strong influx of European investments into Assam in the near future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Brussels on December 16 to sign the pact, which is expected to enter into force following ratification in 2027.

The agreement aims to seamlessly link a market of two billion people:

Tariffs for Indian exporters heading to Europe will drop to zero

Tariffs for European goods entering India will be reduced by at least 50 per cent on average

Officials also expressed hope that negotiations for a complementary investment protection agreement will soon conclude, further boosting bilateral investments.

