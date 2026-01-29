Dramatic Video Shows BJP MLA Being Abused At Temple, Man Arrested

A sensational incident has shaken the political circles in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, with viral footage showing the verbal abuse and attempted assault of Mangawa BJP MLA Narendra Prajapati. One of the two accused has been arrested, while a search is underway for the second.

The incident occurred last Sunday during a religious gathering at the Swami Suryanath Hanuman Temple complex, where the MLA had gone to attend a Hindu conference, coinciding with his birthday celebrations.

According to the MLA, two men identified as Rinku Singh and Guddu alias Gadasa, arrived at the temple on a motorcycle. Moments later, they began hurling abuses at him, disrupting the religious programme. When people tried to intervene, the accused allegedly turned violent, chasing and attempting to assault those trying to stop them.

Adding a dramatic twist to the case, footage of the incident surfaced today, showing one of the accused using offensive language against the MLA. At one point, even he lunges at the MLA, prompting party workers to restrain him.

Eyewitnesses said the situation could have turned serious had the accused not been stopped in time. A witness recalled hearing the accused shout, "You are wasting public money. You don't care about the people. You celebrate your birthday like this; will you pay for it from public pocket?"

Reacting to the incident, Prajapati said the accused were intoxicated and misbehaved not only with him but also with women present at the event. "If my party workers had not caught them in time, anything could have happened to me," the MLA said.

He further claimed that both Rinku and Guddu are habitual offenders, with multiple minor and serious cases registered against them at various police stations. "I have asked the Superintendent of Police to check their criminal records and take strict action. Who instigated them to do this will come out during the investigation," Prajapati added.

Rewa Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mishra confirmed that police teams reached the spot immediately after receiving information. "We have arrested one accused along with his Bullet motorcycle. The other accused is absconding, and a search is underway. Preventive action will be taken," he said, adding that police are examining the footage and other evidence.



