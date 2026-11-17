Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come out in support of Punjab's farmers amid criticism over stubble burning and its contribution to Delhi's air pollution. During his visit to Samrala in Ludhiana, Chouhan inspected stubble management practices in fields and praised the state's farmers, saying they were being unnecessarily blamed for pollution.

Congratulating farmers for what he described as a historic reduction in farm fire incidents, the Union Minister said Punjab's farmers had demonstrated that paddy stubble could be effectively managed without burning it.

"Punjab's farmers deserve congratulations for the historic reduction in farm fire incidents. Farmers should not be defamed, and people should not blame them for pollution. There are several other factors responsible for pollution. Farmers in Punjab have set an example by demonstrating that stubble can be managed and need not be burnt," Chouhan said.

He also said he had visited Punjab to review the stubble management experiment being undertaken by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Chouhan's remarks come amid the recurring debate over stubble burning in Punjab and its alleged contribution to the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR. His praise for Punjab's farmers is significant, particularly at a time when the state government and the Centre have been trading allegations over responsibility for controlling farm fires.

However, official figures present a mixed picture. Punjab recorded 461 fresh stubble-burning incidents on November 16, taking the total number of farm fires since September 15 to 6,433.

This is 1,461 more than the 4,972 incidents recorded during the corresponding period last year, up to November 16, 2025.

Ferozepur has emerged as the biggest hotspot with 847 incidents, followed by Sangrur at 741, Tarn Taran at 705, Bathinda at 591 and Patiala at 416. Together, these five districts account for more than half of the state's total farm fire cases.

The Punjab administration, meanwhile, says enforcement measures have been intensified. Environmental compensation of nearly Rs 1.13 crore has been imposed on violators, of which Rs 40.60 lakh has been recovered. As many as 1,971 FIRs have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while 2,066 red entries have been made in revenue records.

Chouhan's endorsement of Punjab's farmers adds a new dimension to the Centre-state debate, with the Union Agriculture Minister acknowledging efforts towards stubble management even as farm fire incidents remain higher than last year's corresponding figure.