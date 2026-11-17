Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remarks on paddy procurement have raised hopes among Punjab farmers waiting for their produce to be purchased in grain markets, amid concerns over the release of additional Cash Credit Limit (CCL) by the Centre.

Asked about paddy procurement and the release of CCL, Chouhan said the Centre had made record procurement of both paddy and wheat and had ensured that farmers did not face any inconvenience. However, he declined to comment on the political aspects of the issue, saying the CCL matter could be discussed separately.

When asked whether the Punjab government had approached the Centre for additional CCL, Chouhan said, "I am not aware of any such development."

However, a senior bureaucrat in the Punjab government confirmed to NDTV that the state had approached the Centre and was hopeful of another tranche of CCL being released to ensure smooth procurement.

Punjab had initially been sanctioned a CCL of Rs 42,787 crore for the procurement of 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy. By November 11, arrivals had reached 177 LMT, with another 3 to 4 LMT arriving in mandis every day amid a bumper harvest. The state government has sought an increase in the procurement target to 200 LMT and written to the Centre for additional CCL.

The immediate concern is that paddy is still lying unsold in several markets, even as procurement centres in some districts have been closed after their original targets were declared achieved.

Sources said that with the procurement target of 180 LMT having been achieved, the state government was awaiting the Centre's approval to enhance the target and release additional CCL to procure paddy beyond the existing limit. Farmers have alleged that their produce is not being purchased and that they are being asked to accept a purchase cut of up to 10 kg per quintal. This has triggered widespread anger among farmers waiting for their crop to be procured in grain markets across the state.

The release of additional CCL and an increase in the procurement target are now crucial for the state to continue the procurement process and ensure that farmers are able to sell their produce without further delay.