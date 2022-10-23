From Buying Paddy To Infra Work, Bhagwant Mann Reviews Punjab Government Departments

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reviewed the functioning of several departments

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today emphasised on the need for hassle-free paddy procurement from grain markets across the state in the current season. He also reviewed the functioning of a wide range of departments in the state.

At a meeting with the administrative secretaries at his office, Mr Mann said every single grain must be procured without delay.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the fact that some 50 lakh tonnes of paddy has already arrived at mandis across Punjab and payment worth Rs 7,307.93 crore has been released to farmers.

Mr Mann said the paddy procurement process must be completed without inconvenience to farmers.

He also asked officials to sensitise farmers against burning paddy straw as it could be a threat to people and also the environment, adding farmers must be informed about all the ill effects burning crop residue.

On the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab, Mr Mann said some 7,500 patients are using the services of these clinics every day, and these clinics are proving to be extremely helpful for a large number of people by giving high-quality treatment.

Mr Mann instructed the Health Department to strengthen 400 other healthcare centres across the state, adding that officers must take immediate action over complaints of overcharging by Sewa Kendras.

The Chief Minister also asked officers to ensure funds under centrally sponsored schemes are properly used, and that no bills are pending at the government level.

Amid the festival season, Mr Mann told the Health Department to crack down on adulterated sweets and milk products.

He instructed officials to quickly complete acquisition of land for national highway projects by paying farmers their dues.