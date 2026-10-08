Delhi Teen Rents Audi For Rs 16,000, Rams 3 Vehicles, Man Killed

A 17-year-old boy rented an Audi overnight for Rs 16,000 through an app to celebrate a friend's birthday in Delhi. The joyride soon devolved into a tragedy, as the luxury car rammed three vehicles and a 45-year-old pedestrian who died of his injuries.

The police have detained the teen driver and seized the luxury car. They are also probing the role of the company that rented the car to the minor.

The victim has been identified as Umashankar.

A police officer told NDTV that the minor was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board through video conferencing.

Authorities are seeking information from the company regarding the entire process of booking the car, verifying the age, obtaining the driving license, and handing over the vehicle. If the investigation reveals that the necessary verification was not done or rules were violated before handing over the car to the minor, action will be taken against the company.

They are also probing whether the juvenile was driving the vehicle throughout the period or whether it was driven by another person at any point.

The police are also trying to ascertain the identities and ages of all the occupants who were allegedly travelling in the Audi when the accident occurred, PTI reported.