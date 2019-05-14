Delhi Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Results - All You Need To Know

2019 Delhi Election Results will be declared on May 23.

Delhi voted on May 12 in the sixth phase of voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. A total of 164 candidates are in contest from seven seats in the national capital - Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi. Of the total number of candidates, 18 are women and 55 are crorepati. The voting percentage in Delhi was recorded to be 60 per cent in national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, the voter turnout was 65 per cent with BJP sweeping all seven parliamentary seats. Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

How To Check Delhi Election Results 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

Election Results Of All Delhi Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them

Some of prominent names from these seats are BJP lawmakers Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk), Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi); former Delhi chief minister and Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit (North East Delhi), Congress leader Ajay Maken (New Delhi), cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir (East Delhi) from BJP, boxer Vijender Singh from Congress in South Delhi and popular AAP leaders Atishi (East Delhi) and Raghav Chadha (South Delhi).

The national election is being held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947.

