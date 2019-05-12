Election 2019 Phase 6 Voting Percentage: Check Voter Turnout Figures Here

Election Voting Percentage Today: Phase 6 Lok Sabha Election voter turnout.

Voting for phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 is taking place today and over 10 crore voters are deciding the fate of 979 candidates on 59 seats in seven states. The seven states where polling is taking place are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Haryana and Delhi. Voting percentage till 3 pm was highest in Bengal with 70.5 per cent. Election voting percentage was lowest in Uttar Pradesh with 43.4 per cent voting till 3 pm. The voting for Phase 6 elections began at 7 am and will continue till 6 PM. Over 1 lakh 13 thousand polling stations and heavy security have been put in place to conduct smooth voting. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and boxer Vijender Singh who is contesting from south Delhi on Congress ticket are among the prominent candidates for Phase 6 Lok Sabha election 2019.

Check the LIVE Updates of the Phase 6 Lok Saha Polls 2019 here. A list of constituencies that will be voting today, can be checked here.

Voting Percentage Till 3 PM:



52.5 per cent people voted in Madhya Pradesh till 3 pm.

Jharkhand saw voter turnout of 58.1 per cent till 3 pm.

In Uttar Pradesh, 43.4 per cent people voted till 3 pm.

70.5 per cent people voted in Bengal till 3 pm.

In Bihar, 44.7 per cent people voted till 3 pm.

45.7 per cent people voted in Delhi till 3 pm.

Haryana saw voter turnout of 52.5 per cent till 3 pm.

