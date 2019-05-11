Election 2019

#ElectionsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Live TVLatestCandidatesScheduleOpinionAssemblyVideoCommentsFAQs

Elections 2019: Here Are The Seats Voting In Sixth Phase Of National Election

Elections 2019: Among the prominent candidates for Phase 6 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 12, 2019 06:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Elections 2019: Here Are The Seats Voting In Sixth Phase Of National Election

General Election 2019 Phase 6 Voting: candidates are contesting for 59 seats in 7 states.


New Delhi: 

Voting for Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Election will take place on 979 candidates are contesting in seven states to choose representatives from 59 seats. States which are going to vote in Phase 6 Lok Sabha Elections are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Haryana and Delhi. The voting time for Phase 6 elections is from 7 am to 6 pm. Among the prominent candidates for Phase 6 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and boxer Vijender Singh who is contesting from south Delhi on Congress ticket.

Other key candidates include AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha, singer and BJP leader Hans Raj Hans, Congress leader and former veteran cricketer Kirti Azad, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pragya Thakur, BJP candidate from Bhopal who is an accused in Malegaon blast.

The general election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here.To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here

Constituencies to vote in Phase 6 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

India votes | the 2019 roadmap
Phase 6 May 12, 2019
59 Seats 6 states/1 UT
StateVotingConstituencies
UTTAR PRADESH14/80Azamgarh, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Bhadohi, Phulpur, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh,
HARYANA10/10Ambala, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sirsa, Hissar, Karnal, Sonipat, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Rohtak
MADHYA PRADESH8/29Bhopal, Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Guna, Sagar
WEST BENGAL8/42Bankura, Bishnupur, Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia
BIHAR8/40Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Valmiki Nagar
DELHI7/7Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi
JHARKHAND4/14Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum
#ElectionsWithNDTV


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

election 2019General Elections 20192019 Indian General Election
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................