Trump Fixates On 'How He Will Be Remembered' As Health Concerns Mount

US President Donald Trump's health has been under the scanner in recent months, even though he keeps saying that his health is perfect and that he has aced several cognitive tests. According to a report by the New York Magazine, the soon-to-be octogenarian leader now thinks about "what he will be remembered for".

Even the ballroom that is being built in the White House "is about leaving a legacy here", a senior White House official said.

The White House has pitched him as "The Superhuman President" with more stamina and energy than a normal mortal. "He can work harder and he has a better memory and he has more stamina and has more energy than a normal mortal," Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said.

The New York Magazine report said that Trump has given up dyeing his hair golden and lets it turn white naturally, but that is not what is worrisome. A senior staff member told the publication that Trump's hearing isn't what it used to be.

The Republican leader could not remember the word "Alzheimer's" when asked about his father's health.

"At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it?" Trump asked, pointing to his forehead and looking toward White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump's son Eric said that Trump is superstitious and does not like to think about death and "likes occupying his mind with what's in the present and not as much with what's in the future". He continued, "Is it in some way on everybody's mind? Of course. But he believes, and so do I, he has a lot of years left."

Meanwhile, armchair physicians on social media have given him mere months to live following a series of recent disclosures and physical observations.

In late 2025, Trump initially told reporters he underwent an MRI that was "perfect" but later admitted he had "no idea" what part of his body was scanned. Later on, his physician clarified the test was actually a CT scan of his chest and abdomen, not an MRI.

The frequent bruising on the back of his hands has been attributed by the White House to "frequent handshaking" and his daily use of high-dose aspirin. He also had a condition where leg veins struggle to return blood to the heart, leading to visible swollen ankles.

He has revealed he takes 325 mg of aspirin daily, higher than the 81 mg typically recommended for heart health, despite his doctors suggesting he lower the dose.

Trump has also denied falling asleep during Cabinet meetings, claiming he is simply "resting his eyes" or that cameras catch him "blinking".

Trump will turn 80 on June 14.

