Rs 30 Lakh Cash Found In Maharashtra-Registered Car Near Andhra Temple

A huge amount of cash was found in a Maharashtra-registered car at the Srisailam temple toll gate in Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, security personnel conducting routine checks at the entry point to the famous Srisailam pilgrimage site discovered unaccounted cash bundles worth Rs 30 lakh in a vehicle stopped for inspection. The vehicle, a Maharashtra-registered Kia carrying plate number MH-11-DM-0589, was intercepted by the Chief Security Officer Srinivasa Rao and his team while pilgrims and visitors were arriving for the ongoing Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams preparations.

During the search of the car, security personnel found a bag filled with currency, which the passenger failed to explain. As there were no proper documents or explanations linking the money to legitimate activities, the security personnel informed their superiors. The driver and passengers claimed they were in the gold business and had come to Srisailam for darshan at the temple, but could not provide any valid proof of the source or purpose of the cash.

Soon, the temple security unit informed the Srisailam Town Police, who took charge of the vehicle and seized the cash for further investigation.

Police officials said the vehicle and the unaccounted cash have been taken into custody as part of a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The passengers of the car are being questioned to determine the origins of the money and whether any laws were violated in transporting such large sums without proper documentation or reporting to authorities.

Investigators are also examining whether provisions of the money laundering Act, Income Tax regulations, or other financial laws have been breached, and the concerned departments are also informed about the seizure.

The Srisailam temple area sees heavy footfall throughout the year, especially during festival seasons like Maha Shivaratri, and security checks at toll gates and entry points have been stepped up recently to ensure safety and curb illegal activities.

Authorities have said they will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the ongoing probe.