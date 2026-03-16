"Why Cash?" Woman Raises Concern After School Asks Parents To Bring Cash To Purchase Books

A post shared by a parent on social media has raised questions about why schools still ask parents to bring cash for payments, even as digital transactions have become common across the country. Sweta Jain Patil shared a message, noting that it had been sent by her daughter's school.

She shared the text sent by school, which reads, "Kindly note Answer copies of Final Examination will be shown and books distribution for Class 12 will be on."

The message informed parents that the answer sheets would be displayed, and the books distributed, on March 17, 2026, between 8:00 am and 11:00 am.

The message also mentioned that parents were requested to bring Rs 5,000 in cash, as the cost of the books was stated to fall within this range. Additionally, parents were asked to bring exact change with them.

Reacting to this, Patil wrote that she found such a request baffling. She stated that she had received this message from her daughter's school, specifically asking for cash payment for the books.

Check Out The Post Here:

Got this message from my daughters school

Dear parents

Kindly note

Answer copies of Final Examination will be shown

and books distribution for Class 12 will be on

Date -17th March 2026 (Tuesday).

Timings: 8 Am to 11 Am.

You are requested to bring Rs 5 thousand cash.

Books will… — Sweta Jain Patil (@Anuana10) March 16, 2026

She wrote,"In the era of UPI, digital payments and accountability, why parents are still being asked to carry cash to school?"

She further added, "I was numb as a CA all I could think was why cash?"

Social Media Reaction

Following her post, a discussion regarding payment systems in schools has begun to unfold on social media. Furthermore, questions are now being raised as to whether digital payments should be prioritised to ensure both transparency and convenience for parents.

One user commented, "The same happened at my son's school. They didn't send any message about cash payments, but when I reached the book counter, I saw a poster stating that only cash was accepted. I then had to find an ATM, withdraw cash, and buy the books."

Another user noted, "Most schools do not accept CCs or UPI - i was shocked to know this just few months back."