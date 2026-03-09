Delhi Private School Removes Students From Class 12 Session Over Pending Fees

A private school in Delhi removed the names of four students from the ongoing Class 12 academic session due to non-payment of school fees. The decision was taken by the school under the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973.

The school is located in Mayur Vihar in Delhi and in a notice issued on March 7 the school informed parents that their children's names would be removed due to outstanding dues under Rule 35 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973. The school also informed parents that the action would come into effect on Monday (March 9).

Notably, the parents have refused to pay the hiked fee, which led to the action by the school. The students recently passed Class 11 and got admission in Class 12.

In a notice, the school also mentioned that unaided recognised private schools do not require permission from the Director of Education (DoE) before fixing fees for the academic year, stated PTI.

Furthermore, the school gave references to multiple court orders and asked the parents not to send their children to school from Monday.