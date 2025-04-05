"I Know Everything": Men Fire At Car, Set it Ablaze In Delhi. Leave Note

A car was fired at six times and set ablaze by a group of men in East Delhi allegedly because its owner ran a betting racket and owed one of them Rs 30 lakh.

Officials said eight men on motorcycles arrived in Trilokpuri, under the Mayur Vihar police station, around 4 pm on Saturday and ambushed a property dealer named Sanjay. They fired at his SUV, which was unoccupied, broke its windows and attempted to set it on fire after throwing petrol on it. The men then fled the area, firing in the air as they did so.

The father of a witness said his son saw the men arrive in the area. "They said things against Sanjay and broke the windows of his SUV. The men took out two bottles of petrol that they were carrying, splashed the liquid inside the car and set it on fire. They were firing in the air even after they left the area," he said.

The men left behind a note in Hindi, warning Sanjay to return the money owed to one of them

"Sanjay, give me my 30 lakh rupees or stop the betting business in your house. Give me my winnings. You are getting your son to threaten me, I know that your son is in touch with criminals. This is not a good thing you are doing. I know everything," the note said.

Officials said Sanjay is being questioned and the statement of the witness statement is being recorded. "Efforts are on to trace the men who fired at the car," said an official.