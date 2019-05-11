Lok Sabha Election 2019 6th Phase Voting: A Look At Top Candidates

Election 2019 Phase 6: 979 candidates are contesting on 59 seats in seven states.

Voting for phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place tomorrow, May 12. Over 10 crore voters will decide the fate of 979 candidates on 59 seats in seven states. The seven states where polling will take place are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Haryana and Delhi. Over 1 lakh 13 thousand polling stations and heavy security is in place to conduct smooth voting. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and boxer Vijender Singh who is contesting from south Delhi on Congress ticket are among the prominent candidates for Phase 6 Lok Sabha election 2019.

Other important candidates include AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha, singer and BJP leader Hans Raj Hans, Congress leader and former veteran cricketer Kirti Azad, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pragya Thakur, BJP candidate from Bhopal who is an accused in Malegaon blast.

The general election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here.To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here.

Here we have compiled a list of heavyweights, number of women candidates, crorepati candidates for phase 6 national election:

In Delhi, 164 candidates are contesting in seven constituencies. Of these, 18 candidates are women and 55 are crorepati. The prominent candidates are BJP lawmakers Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Biduri; former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Congress leader Ajay Maken, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, boxer Vijender Singh from Congress and popular AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Pankaj Gupta.

In Jharkhand, 67 candidates are contesting in four constituencies. Of these, 10 candidates are women and 20 are crorepati. The prominent candidates are BJP lawmakers Pashupati Nath Singh (Dhanbad), Bidyut Baran Mahato (Jamshedpur) and JMM's Champai Soren from Jamshedpur.

In Bihar, 127 candidates are contesting in eight constituencies. Of these, 16 candidates are women and 44 are crorepati. The prominent candidates are sitting lawmakers Radha Mohan Singh from Purvi Champaran, Janardan Singh Sigriwal from Maharajganj and LJP's Veena Devi from Vaishali.

In Uttar Pradesh, 167 candidates are contesting in 14 constituencies. Of these, 12 candidates are women and 56 are crorepati. The prominent candidates are former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi.

In Haryana, 223 candidates are contesting in 10 constituencies. Of these, 9 candidates are women and 87 are crorepati. The prominent candidates are BJP lawmaker Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon, former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat and BJP lawmaker Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad.

In Madhya Pradesh, 138 candidates are contesting in eight constituencies. Of these, 15 candidates are women and 33 are crorepati. The prominent candidates are senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Congress lawmaker Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pragya Thakur, BJP candidate from Bhopal who is an accused in Malegaon blast.

In Bengal, 83 candidates are contesting in eight constituencies. Of these, two candidates are women and 16 are crorepati. The prominent candidates are TMC lawmakers Deepak Adhikari (Dev) from Ghatala, Mriganko Mahato from Purulia and Dibyendu Adhikari from Tamluk.

